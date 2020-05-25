Socratic wisdom that’s just perfect for this Covid-19 era

To get a sense of normality in this Covid-19 unreality, I’ve just finished one of the easiest to read business books to hit my library. Written by a humble, witty and somewhat invisible co-founder of what became one of the world’s major influential and disruptive companies, it is full of great insights. And also provided a reminder that true success comes from knowing yourself and thus, at the deepest level, what really matters to you.

Marc Randolph is a free-thinking start-up specialist whose autobiographical book about the first five years of Netflix reads like a novel. Called “That Will Never Work” because of the way his wife greeted the idea, he shares much that business founders will identify with. Including how the skills and energy required to get started are rarely what’s needed to reach maturity. Self-deprecating Randolph argues had he not handed over the CEO reins to the brilliant Reed Hastings – who put up the initial $2m – we’d probably never have heard of Netflix.

Having twice swum in the treacherous waters of an internet startup, I was especially taken by three pieces of advice Marc Randolph passes on. There’s The Canada Principle, named after a decision by the California-startup to initially stay away from opening up in the US’s northern neighbour, speaks of the need for laser-like focus, especially early on. Then there’s Cleaning The Barnacles, which refers to a regular need to re-assess the entire operation and cut away parts that had been added over time but are now slowing down the business.

Best of all is “Nobody Knows Anything”, a mantra Randolph says kept him going through the toughest times. Because if that’s true, he reasoned, then the rational conclusion is it’s impossible to determine which idea will work and which won’t. It’s a derivative of ancient Greek philosopher Socrates who loved to say his wisdom began after establishing “I know that I know nothing.” Rather apt for this Covid-19 era.

