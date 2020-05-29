Welcome to the future. It’s here earlier than expected.

In an update published yesterday, diesel refuelling specialist Truckfuelnet pinged its 700 clients with news five of South Africa’s 20 major depots are dry, another four running low and seven more have restrictions. This is likely to be little more than a temporary hitch while fuel refineries start to re-open. But it also reflects how quickly things turn in a modern economy like ours. Level Three, remember, is only due to start on Monday.

A bigger question is how many businesses will be forced to pivot away from decrepit sectors to areas in their infancy. Had SA’s lockdown only lasted those initial three weeks, momentum built over decades may have given sectors in terminal decline one last puff. But after nine and a half weeks, change, especially when it is for the better, is usually permanent. Once learned, new habits usually become the norm.

Among the most noticeable has been the unexpectedly rapid adoption of remote engagement. Zooming is the new meeting. Similarly webinars are the new presentations. Ditto the swing from linear radio to podcasts. At Biznews, we’ve seen a podcasting surge reflective of pioneer Gareth Cliff’s, who says his audience has doubled in eight weeks. Welcome to the future. It has arrived in SA quite a bit earlier than expected.

