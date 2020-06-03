Wanted: Transparency on assumptions informing SA’s Covid-19 forecasts

Had a fascinating discussion yesterday with Nick Hudson, co-ordinator of PANDA, the group of actuaries independently stress testing SA’s official Covid-19 projections. Have a listen to our conversation through accessing the podcast by clicking here. Perhaps you’re able to poke holes in his argument. I couldn’t.

During the chat an obvious penny now dropped for me. More importantly, you have to ask whether it has also done so in the Union Buildings. Because if “official” pandemic modellers have indeed been working off false assumptions – as PANDA steadfastly maintains – SA will be counting the cost of the miscalculation for a long, long time.

Hudson says Government was panicked by an initial projection from those it listens to of 375,000 Covid-19 deaths. Hence its implementation of a lengthy and economically destructive lockdown. Late last month that horrific and massively inflated forecast was cut almost 90% to 40,000 mortalities. Even here, PANDA calculations say it’s still four times too high.

To avert even more damage from Government’s tourniquet, PANDA is now calling for the official modellers to publicly disclose their assumptions so these can be interrogated in public. Hopefully that will happen soon. If only to ensure the nation avoids repeating some clear mistakes when the next coronavirus hits. As it invariably will.

