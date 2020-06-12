Red letter day as our App comes in two months ahead of deadline

A decade back, during our couple years farming thoroughbreds on the leeward side of Giant’s Castle, one of my major projects was putting together Moneyweb’s first App, a considerable financial and logistical challenge. I remember the long days in the farm’s meeting room with our tech guru Siya Ntombela and Steve Barling who’d been flown over from London to help. Plus those seemingly endless interactions with developers in Durban and literally millions of rand invested.

Virtually from the start of Biznews.com members of our community have been asking for an App. My standard response was “we’re looking at it” – but in truth, it is only a desire to do something special for our seventh birthday in August that I had the stomach to repeat that previous App building experience.

Having an App, however, is critical for anyone serious about online publishing. So a few months ago we took the plunge. To my unexpected delight, this time everything flowed. And with even the fastidious Apple App store satisfied, yesterday we launched the Biznews.com App – complete with our stories, podcasts and Premium – almost two months ahead of that deadline.

The App is free and searchable as “Biznews.com” in the Apple and Google App stores. Or you can go direct by clicking on these links:

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/za/app/biznews-com/id1517392839

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailsid=com.goodbarber.biznews&hl=en

After you’ve downloaded the App on your phone or tablet (it doesn’t work on desktops) you’ll be asked whether to allow notifications. Please say Yes. That way we can keep you updated on the latest developments. Why else?

