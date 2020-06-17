Changes at Biznews – long overdue, too

For much of the past two decades, it has been my honour to work closely with Jackie Cameron, one of the most knowledgeable, professional and courageous journalists on God’s Earth. Our only break was when Chinese authorities refused to licence her when she and university journalism prof husband Adrian Hadland lived in Beijing.

As of yesterday, Jackie took over as editor of Biznews. I cannot think of a more suitable custodian for our feisty, independent brand. Nor a better person to take our six year old adventure to the next level.

Along with Jackie’s new responsibilities comes the promotion of our managing editor Stuart Lowman to General Manager, moving him away from the editorial side to running what has become a sizeable business.

Their appointments enable me to apply my full attention on Podcasts – an area where we believe great opportunity lies. Please join me in wishing Jackie and Stuart the very best with their new responsibilities. It is a blessing to spend one’s working hours alongside such talent.

