Brace yourself Sannie. SA’s Covid-19 war about to seriously intensify.

Sometimes being close to the newsflow turns one anti-social. That occurred to me this week after my gentle chiding of the till guy at the local greengrocer who was spluttering away maskless to all and sundry. Not sure my suggestion about why we wear masks (to protect others, not ourselves) resonated. Although it may have after I crossed the road for the firewood.

Judging from what experts say is coming in the next four week, these maskless wonders will soon be getting their chiding from different sources. South Africa was late to the coronavirus party. But our storm is gathering. That much is evident by new daily infections now 9th highest in the world with daily mortalities also in the global Top Ten.

A sense of what awaits us is reflected in the smart data-driven forecast by covid19-projections.com, the website which runs estimates of where each country’s total deaths will end. SA’s is at a fraction below 32,000 – that’s a near 20-fold increase from the current level.

So wear that mask. Wash those hands. Refrain from hugs and kisses. And brace yourself, Sannie. We’ve got a rough ride ahead.

