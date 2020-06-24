Praising the exceptional, a natural stimulant for enthusiasm

Our species is uplifted by the exceptional. By definition, this comes standard in my craft, which is probably why I’m still enjoying doing it as much today as the days of being knocked into shape by my editor, the indomitable Penelope Gracie, at The Citizen newspaper in 1980. Feels like a lifetime ago, but the enthusiasm hasn’t dimmed. And hopefully never will.

Take the latest episode of our Inside Covid-19 podcast, something fully deserving of that exceptional tag. It opens with Biznews colleague Chris Bateman’s interview with SA’s Covid-19 Tzar Dr Salim Abdool Karim. And closes with our partners at The Wall Street Journal‘s Oval Office chat with president Donald Trump. Have a listen – it’s episode 51 and one of our best yet: https://iono.fm/e/880728.

I’m just as excited about this week’s Noontime Thursday webinar focusing on the long delayed but hugely important commercial law known as POPI which comes into force next month. POPI will govern how companies can use our private data, forcing massive changes in a country where many play fast and loose. The European equivalent GDPR changed business over there. POPI is sure to do the same for us.

We’ve got two of South Africa’s brightest young legal brains to unpack what POPI means, point out landmines and answer our questions: Okyerebea Ampofo-Anti and Emma Sadleir. So make a date for noon tomorrow. Attendance is open to all in the Biznews community, but you must register beforehand – here’s the link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8398038334086112016.

To receive Biznews founder Alec Hogg’s Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the Weekender for a wrap of the best content Biznews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)