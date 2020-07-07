Biznews on the hunt for the brightest talent. Can you help us?

Our new editor, Jackie Cameron, asked me to let you know we’re on the hunt for SA’s brightest journalistic talent and request you share this with that special someone who fits the bill:

BizNews, the disruptive media organisation, is growing and we are looking for creative, tech-savvy journalists to join our close-knit team. We like working with talented, but humble, ideas-oriented people who can see the exciting opportunities in forging new paths in journalism.

If you want to help change the world for the better, as we do, by sharing fact-based, engaging stories with our discerning business-minded community and thrive on playing with words, audio and visual formats, please send your CV to [email protected].

We have a number of opportunities available in our production team, and will consider applications from people with experience in magazine journalism or other writing backgrounds who know their way around a website content management system.

