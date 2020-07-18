Moratorium on booze: Regulations not implemented because of the many

Sunday night was like a thunderbolt as many people were employed one minute, then not the next.

The ban on alcohol spreads far and wide, and it’s an illustration once again of where the minority disrupt it for the many.

Most people who drink, don’t drive. Compulsory mask-wearing further illustrates this point where many were already covering their faces before the enforcement came.

So while we must continue to take aim at the government during these times and in light of the disparate lockdown regulations, we should also look at those around us who are fuelling this need for tighter regulations.

And, as a result, increased unemployment a consequence of juggling our lockdown laws.

