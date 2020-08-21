Did you miss the investment opportunity of the century? Kooyman didn’t

In March, as Covid-19 started shutting down economies, sparking a sell-off in financial markets, South Africa’s top global financial services analyst Kokkie Kooyman urged calm. In an interview with BizNews founder Alec Hogg, the Denker Capital director said that, in 30 years of investing, he had never seen such exciting stock-picking opportunities.

Less than six months later, the S&P500 has hit a record, tech giant Apple is worth US$2trillion and the Tesla share price has catapulted its founder South Africa-born Elon Musk into the position of world’s fourth-richest person.

If you failed to pick up a few gems left behind by the stampeding herd and are regretting your inertia, take heart: According to Kooyman, there are still some catch-up gains to be had in financials.

For more of Kooyman’s insights, visit BizNews Premium where you can read his views on South Africa’s banking stocks. You can also listen to an interview with Kooyman, a disciple of Warren Buffett’s value-style of investing, on the domestic market, on BizNews Radio.

PS: Today the BizNews Finance Friday webinar focuses on global investing for South Africans with guests Fred Razak of CM Trading and Arran Kerkvliet of One Touch Property. Here’s the link: https://attendee.gotowebinar. com/register/ 4798730946457764880.

(Visited 53 times, 53 visits today)