Mystery of SA’s low Covid-19 death rate resurfaces in world headlines

Crowded and communal living spaces have made it impossible for many, if not most, South Africans to adhere to social distancing. Yet, the country’s death rate, at about 15,000 on approximately 640,000 cases, is far lower than for other nations with high infection rates.

It’s a situation that has attracted world attention, with the BBC pointing out that South Africa is emerging from its first wave of infections with a Covid-19 death rate roughly seven times lower than Britain’s.

Early in the pandemic, scientists pondered whether the BCG jab for TB that so many of us have had as children have helped to protect against the coronavirus.

A new theory put forward by doctors at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Analytics unit of Baragwanath hospital in Soweto is that many of us have already been widely infected by other coronaviruses and therefore enjoy some degree of immunity to the novel Covid-19.

