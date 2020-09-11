SA’s investment graveyard vs the world; plus weekend listening treats

Now that the South African economy has gone off a cliff, with a plunge of more than 50% in Gross Domestic Product in the second quarter and many companies in trouble, is it a good time to start hunting for bargain stocks on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange? Or, should you take the depressing confirmation that a strict Covid-19 lockdown exacted a heavy price as another signal it is time to get more, or all, of your money offshore?

Today’s BizNews Finance Friday hosts two investment experts with insights on domestic opportunities as well as how to navigate financial terrain offshore. Deon Gouws is the London-based chief investment officer of Credo Wealth, and a former CEO of RMB Asset Management. You may also recall that he wrote a bestseller on match-fixing in South African cricket (And nothing but the truth?).

Gouws is joined by Dawn Ridler, a fiercely independent advisor with a science background and a unique approach to assessing the personal finance landscape through a lens of biology. Ridler, who has an MBA and financial planning qualifications, is a popular contributor to the BizNews Thought Leadership section and isn’t afraid to speak her mind about the risks and rewards of the products, providers and asset classes available to you.

