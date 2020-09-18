Weekend treats – BizNews Weekly and Inside Investing

Two weekly treats for you from today. We launch BizNews Weekly, a downloadable, printable, easy-to-read summary of some of the best of BizNews to read at your leisure – and share widely with your friends. Click here to access.

Among some of the stories in this week’s edition: the latest on Eskom shenanigans – on load-shedding lies and taxpayers’ funds; a preview on The Alec Hogg Show featuring foxy futurist Clem Sunter; and, snapshots of the most important business and investing news. You’ll also find, tucked inside for some light relief, our new column, The Wry Eye.

And, launching on BizNews Radio, the first of our Inside Investing podcasts, which features in-depth insights on listed companies from the captains of industry – and top analysts. In episode one, BizNews founder Alec Hogg speaks to Stephen Saad, founder of Aspen, and Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner, on financial results.

Also hear a fascinating conversation among three of the country’s top stock market analysts on banking stocks. And, a US expert on stock market cycles shares his thinking on what’s in store for the S&P 500 into early next year (listen here).

As always, we welcome your feedback and suggestions, so do drop me a line after you’ve had a chance to savour BizNews Weekly and Inside Investing with your comments and ideas.

PS: BizNews Finance Friday: Prescribed assets and your retirement savings. The experts answering your questions at noon today are: Dawn Ridler, an independent financial advisor; and Hermann Pretorius of the IRR, explains why a dry-sounding government policy on pension investments has hit the mainstream: Sign up here. Get your questions in early: [email protected]

