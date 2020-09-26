September expectations created, but still no orange jumpsuits.

Hermione Cronje, the head of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigative Directorate, said last month that South Africa would see the first high-profile individual being charged in the month of September.

This was on the back of the amended regulation of the Zondo commision which allows law enforcement agencies to access information.

As September draws to a close, there’s not much time left to make good on the public promises made.

The problem when one puts a stake in the ground and doesn’t deliver, a perception of under-delivery and over-promise arises.

Which doesn’t reflect the hard work that is going on behind the scenes.