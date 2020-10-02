First of ANC state capture ‘mafia’ nailed for tax evasion

How do you put behind bars criminals who are so clever they get others to do their dirty work? You follow the lead of the investigators who nailed Chicago organised crime boss Al Capone, sent down for tax evasion in 1931.

That seems to be the strategy of investigators tasked to get moving on arresting the ANC politicians involved in state capture and corruption, with former ANC MP Vincent Smith in court this week in connection with tax evasion. Prosecutors filed charges of fraud for tax dodging, reports Bloomberg.

Smith, a former Deputy Chairman of the ANC’s Johannesburg branch, stands accused alongside Angelo Agrizzi, a former executive at services company Bosasa, of bribes-for-government-contracts.

