State capture: The Dudu & Jacob Show

As the Asset Forfeiture Unit raided Free State graft-accused Edwin Sodi’s Bryanston Blackhead Premises, grabbing his R3m red Ferrari and other valuables, the Zondo Inquiry into State Capture was hearing more evidence on former president Jacob Zuma and his close friend, former SAA chairperson, Dudu Myeni (full details here and here).

As my colleagues Bernice Maune and Claire Badenhorst write, testimony at Zondo has many South Africans wondering – yet again – why Zuma and Myeni aren’t doing time. This week, it is clear their fingerprints are all over Eskom funds, and they have worked together to place Gupta associates in key positions.

The wheels of justice are evidently starting to turn for Sodi and his merry band. What many really want to see are the Grand Masters of state capture punished for self-enrichment that has ravaged the economy – and soon. (Add your voice to the debate, Angry SAs speak: It’s time to lock Zuma up for good. Finish and klaar!).

IRR legal expert Dr Anthea Jeffery isn’t holding her breath, as she explains in this piece: Zuma: Why any attempt to put him behind bars is politically impossible.

Business insights: Quote of the Day

“Today there are very few food service people that can say they can live without the likes of a Mr Delivery or Uber or any of these other aggregators. And Covid has just simply accelerated that. So, if you’re not with one of the aggregators today – you are really cutting off a big part of your market.”

Kevin Hedderwick, of Famous Brands, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Steers in the UK.

Listen to the full, in-depth interview with the SA global restaurant entrepreneur, who joined Steers when it was worth R65m – and left behind a business worth R16bn: The Alec Hogg Show – Supreme Wealth Creator Kevin Hedderwick – on GBK, Brian Joffe and, of course, Famous Brands.

