Business great Bobby Godsell shares his philosophies, defining moments
The latest episode of The Alec Hogg Show features one of South Africa’s pre-eminent business leaders, Bobby Godsell – who shares insights on his decision-making and the people and events that have shaped a highly successful career.
Few have been as successful in corporate SA as the current chairman of Business Leadership SA. Godsell’s CV includes a very long list of board memberships including for AngloGold and Anglo American and troubled power utility Eskom.
Eavesdrop on this fascinating discussion between two pals, who cover a wide range of topics from billionaire Harry Oppenheimer and SA politics to failed boardroom chemistry failures. Also in the conversation between between BizNews founder Hogg and Godsell: how SA has allowed white-collar thugs to get away with scandals at Steinhoff and Tongaat Hulett and a reflection on black and white South Africans.
The over-riding message: SA has its problems ‘but thank God we aren’t where we were’. You can access the interview here.
