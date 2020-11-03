Corruption crackdown scoreboard shows results

There has been a discernible shift in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s communications strategy. He replaced his spokesperson Khusela Diko in July after it emerged that her husband had his snout in the bountiful PPE feeding trough.

Ever since her ‘acting’ replacement Tyrone Seale started signing off on statements, there has been a strong drive to get the message across that concrete steps are being taken against corruption. Seale is a former journalist whose byline was prominent in Cape newspapers before he crossed over to the public relations sector.

In addition to regular updates on arrests, and repeated messages that corruption will no longer be tolerated, a score-board has appeared on the government news website, underscoring that a serious campaign is underway. The current figures, alongside an anti-corruption hotline, show that there were 80 arrests, four convictions and about R230m in assets seized in the first two weeks of October.

