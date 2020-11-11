Daily Insider: Another plea to stop lockdown madness, based on science

The death rate from Covid-19 for people under the age of 70 is zero point zero five percent (0.05%) and the survival rate is ninety nine point nine five percent (99.95%). Those are the figures underscored by Dr Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford University, in an interview with me this week.

Dr Bhattacharya is one of the driving forces behind the Great Barrington Declaration, which calls for a rethink on lockdowns and an ‘intelligent’ approach to protecting the vulnerable. He has taken a lot of flak from government advisors and others, but is pursuing his commitment to Focused Protection because, he tells me, his conscience won’t allow him to do otherwise.

An additional 130mn people are expected to die from starvation caused by economic dislocations. People aren’t getting screened for cancer; vaccines for other diseases aren’t being provided, he notes. Suicide rates are up dramatically, and one in four young adults in the US seriously considered suicide in the month of June alone, the medical expert of global standing points out.

‘People are hurting,’ he says. This is a message that resonates with South Africa’s business leaders. B4SA this week urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to resist the temptation to tighten up lockdown restrictions to save SA from further economic destruction – which will ultimately lead to more people enduring extreme hardship. You can hear more about the Great Barrington Declaration here. And, for more insights from Dr Bhattacharya, look out for the podcast, which will be up on BizNews Radio soon.

