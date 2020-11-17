It’s mostly all play, here at BizNews

Listeners to Chapter 1 of Tracey Swanepoel’s business book, The Leadership Riptide and How to Escape, are reminded that many regard employment as a form of torture. Counting the hours until home-time or the monthly pay cheque is common.

This is anathema at BizNews, where we skip to work and earning a living is a side-effect of our daily fun doing what we love. Our Chief Happiness Officer – yes, that’s a job here! – is also on standby to help on those rare occasions where the spring disappears from someone’s step.

Jeanette Hogg, our CHO, keeps an eagle-eye for signs of role fatigue and pours huge energy into keeping people engaged and creative in their positions. One of her mantras is that work must be a pleasure and a passion – a message which resonates with the ideas contained in Swanepoel’s useful management guide. The Leadership Riptide and How to Escape is free to download for BizNews community members (access it here).

PS: Night owls wanted. Freelance opportunities. If you have financial media experience in copy-editing (digital publishing) or skills in cleaning and cutting audio packages, and like the idea of skipping to work, send your CV to [email protected]

