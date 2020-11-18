SA’s favourite corruption-buster to CR: ‘No more Mr Nice Guy’

Paul O’Sullivan, the Forensics for Justice founder who has put some of the most vicious criminals behind bars, is a favourite among BizNews community members – with good reason. He has been working on bringing down the corrupt and captured to create a brighter future for SA.

O’Sullivan, who has been tortured by graft-tainted law-enforcers who tried to intimidate him into backing down, caught up with BizNews founder Alec Hogg this week on where SA is in its version of Brazil’s Operation Car Wash. We’ve made good progress, is his assessment, but there’s still a major challenge ahead – with, maybe, 600 people needing to be processed through the courts.

SA has its own dynamics, he emphasises. In particular we have a justice system that facilitates dragging out trials until witnesses can’t remember what happened, or disappear and die. Zuma was charged more than 10 years ago and ‘still hasn’t had his day in court’, notes O’Sullivan.

The Irish-born emigré advocates a tough approach to those arrested for graft. Instead of granting bail to people like ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and allowing them to drum up protest activity, let’s keep them in jail awaiting trial, he recommends. People like former SAA chair Dudu Myeni should also be immediately arrested for committing crimes in public, like breaking rules at the Zondo inquiry into state capture. Listen to his ideas on how to fix SA here.

