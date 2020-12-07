Finding tax-saving, job-creating opportunities in 12J investments

A daily diet of headlines on corruption and economic contraction has incentivised many South Africans to look beyond domestic assets for investment opportunities. Racy returns from S&P500 stocks like Amazon and Tesla have added to the attractions of global diversification. These are topics that have drawn attendees to the weekly BizNews Finance Friday to hear practical suggestions on how to manage money moves offshore.

But, back home there are many ideas worth considering. I was reminded of this as I listened to a recent discussion between BizNews founder Alec Hogg and business partner Kevin Shames, CEO of Bright Light Solar, on 12J investments. This scheme allows for tax deductions while also contributing to much-needed employment creation and ultimately extra revenue collection for the state.

Bright Light Solar has a special offer for BizNews community members, with a ‘fastest fingers first’ approach until a R50m cap is reached. There are never any guarantees with investments, but the last Bright Light Solar offering produced a return of 48% last year. If you are looking for fresh ideas for 2021, read – and listen – here: Saving tax, generating returns, creating jobs: Bright Light Solar – 12J investment offer #BizNewsExclusive

PS: Free audio downloads for BizNews community members:

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)