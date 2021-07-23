Alec Hogg’s Inbox: Open letter to our president is long overdue

It’s been a long time since we have had quite as much feedback as with the Open Letter to Cyril Ramaphosa published yesterday. It was submitted by a BizNews community member who asked to remain anonymous. The content certainly hit the spot for many. Here’s an email from stockbroker Nigel Dunn, a sometime contributor and son of the late Colin Dunn who, as CEO of The Discount House of SA, gave many hours to help my younger self understand the arcane money and capital markets. Nigel’s email reads:

An extremely good long overdue letter to our president – why four years later? This Presidency has been catastrophically bad, it has not surprised me, I warned many, but was scorned…….

We have witnessed a global coup on Trump, the objective being a move towards an unelected one world body he resisted – Klaus Schwab (founder of the World Economic Forum) has written a book called The Great Reset/UN Agenda 2021/30 is on their website; when people tell you what they are going to do, worse are doing it, dismissing it as “tin hat” stuff brings a new meaning to the words delusional and/or stupid.

What does disturb me is Schwab’s repeated use of globalist words and presence at the recent G-7 meeting, (4th Industrial revolution/build back better……) – is he controlled? If so by whom? Those are the pertinent questions all and sundry are avoiding, and as long as they do, we run the possible risk of blindly slipping deeper into the darkness of global tyranny like UK/Canada/France/Australia & many other Western nations already have. I hope to be wrong, but one has to retain an open mind on all matters, as the apparent disagreement between some organs of state security and the Presidency is concerning, as is his failure to act decisively in the early days of the “insurrection.”

It is a known fact the next leg to the “Great Reset” is to hype climate change and create food shortages – we are seeing the latter emerge everywhere as supply chains break, food left to rot in warehouses and arable land lies fallow as governments pay farmers off. The floods we are seeing in China and parts of Europe are going to amplify food inflation and the shortage – we are already seeing restrictions in Durban – 20 items maximum etc.

Ranged against that are those believing the world is heading for “the great awakening” lead by an alliance of militaries who have/are dismantling the infrastructure of those who have abused power for decades, arrests and military tribunals to follow.

We stand at an inflection point never before seen by man – it would be refreshing to see a coherent op-ed that addresses the key issues the world faces right now; the resolution of good vs. evil, or more bluntly truth vs. lies. Far too many people focus on noise rather than the key principles; that needs immediate addressing if we are to retain the freedom we take for granted and many of our forefathers fought for, some losing their lives in the process.

And here’s an email another old friend, horse racing icon John Freeman. He wrote:

Hi Alec – I trust that you are coping with the craziness. Long time no chat. I love Biznews. Well done. The open letter to the President that you published today is spot on.

It summarizes the frustrations that any tax payer feels right now. I watched a DSTV show last night about Pirates in the 1600 and early 1700’s/lawlessness was the order of the day. The analogies would be funny if they weren’t so dire and so real in South Africa today.

The mistakes the British government made and the action they took to end piracy are a valuable lesson for our President. I doubt however that he has buy-in and I doubt that he has control of SAPS and SANDF.

And here’s a note from Clive Bryden who has a radical suggestion:

I think the only way the ANC will take a small step forward in bringing those to book who instigated the looting is for all those in business, especially big business and Malls that suffered due to the looting to refuse to pay rates.

This should wake up both local and national government. Why should they pay for services that failed them and will continue to fail them?

Have a super weekend.

