Alec Hogg’s Inbox: It’s time for a dynamic new leader to emerge

The emailed responses continue to arrive referring to last week’s Open Letter, among them this pithy contribution from John Whall of Somerset West who writes:

That open letter has put into words what a lot of us have been feeling over the past while. This is a major opportunity for a dynamic new leader to emerge and set up something new that gives all South Africans something that they want. At the moment there are just no viable alternatives for voters in SA, it’s the same old…

Gautenger Rob Sowry responded to Clive Bryden’s suggestion last week, which reminded me of young activist Willem Petzer’s recently established Taxpayer’s Union – a legal way to use financial muscle to enable positive change. Rob wants more discussion on that topic. He wrote:

Love your daily Biznews. Also love the open letter to Cyril.

In line with Clive Bryden’s email, I am sure you know about the Taxpayers Union. I recently joined it and gave them a donation to help. Is their time not coming soon? Should people who agree with their aims not join this union in order to act in cohesion? I ask because the one thing our President knows is the use of money to get what he wants. Deny him Taxpayers money and the game changes immediately. Without this union and it’s cohesion we are powerless, I feel. Can you discuss this idea please.

Theunis Dreyer sent this poser from Namibia, suggesting that the real blame for SA’s parlous situation lies with those not exercising their democratic right. It’s a drum Herman Mashaba has also been beating for a while. Hard to fault:

I am from Namibia but as you know our economies are linked – if you have a cold we get the fever. So it was very interesting to see everybody’s expression about your current situation and who is at fault.

Two thing were very obvious to me about your riots and the first thing I want to point out is the very beautiful turning point for people of SA when it comes to standing together.

The aftermath clean up and solidarity shown by communities to stand together against a common threat. So many want a better tomorrow for SA.

It was also mentioned in a lot of media that this coming together of the population was not inspired by politicians or their parties. That was beautiful from the outside.

A lot of fingers had been pointed at who or what was at fault and to why. My humble opinion is that each and every citizen who did not vote after 1994 is at fault. Due to not voting you created a monster with an almost 2/3 majority to run our countries as they see fit. In municipalities and government. The same applies in Namibia.

Economics indicates that there are two broad reasons for government to interfere with the economy: The promotion of efficiency and equality.

Both our governments are hell bent on the idea of equality that they started to neglect efficiency. Due to the neglecting of efficiency at government and municipality level we have this problem of corruption that is eating up the last bit of efficiency.

We as the population who did not vote were inefficient and therefore the blame lies with us.

Another topic that keeps eliciting responses is the suggestion of resuscitating National Service. Lots of inputs – here’s one from Louis Gqoboka that hit the spot for me. He wrote:

Thank you Alec for sharing the rich diverse mix of ideas from all South Africans. National service is a great idea especially in also exposing our youth to the “psychological and indeed economic divides” between rural and urban in our society. Our youth must be made ready and learning to confront in a non-partisan way the realities of living in a diverse society and being part of a nation, but without indoctrination. Some of us who emerged from the middle 80s student political recruitment will attest that ours was to serve all South African including those you always disagree with. Discipline was a non-negotiable if one was to succeed, especially in the project of change and dislodge. I like the idea that we could deploy retirees but it must involve people from various strands of society to avoid “predictable” sectarian influences. SA’s advantage is indeed its history and the build up to the momentous 1994. The essence of that experience is still not exploited for its richness.

Finally today, a sense of humour goes a long way. Dave Scott offered this short note – a “response” to his letter to the Presidency complaining about not being able to access a tipple:

Dear Mr Scott

The President thanks you for your email and is looking at the possibility to move the country to level 4 to alleviate your plight.

Stay tuned on Sunday night.

He is also interested in your Danie Craven bottles and aware you enjoy JW Black.

Here at the ANC we only use Blue normally with cream soda.

We are prepared to swap you a JW Blue for the 2 bottles of DC Pinotage.

Unfortunately keeping to Covid protocols we can only arrange this on Monday morning.

We will be in touch

Mabosa Ritchie

Senior advisor to President.

