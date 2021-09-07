Alec Hogg’s Inbox: Insurance companies running true to form…

We could fill a small library with the responses to the Covid-related contributions in yesterday’s newsletter. There’s a similarly active debate raging on the special Covid WhatsApp channel for BizNews Premium members. You’ll find some interesting contributions down the page, but let’s kick off with a note on the KZN looting from Mike Jewitt. He headlined his email as “Insurance Companies running true to form…”

There was much reporting that the insurance industry would come to the party to get businesses up and running after July’s looting damage, one company even challenging others to match them and make interim payouts within a week to enable businesses to repair or replace the essential infrastructure and equipment and prevent layoffs and unemployment. All very noble and encouraging.

However, the facts are a different matter altogether. Obviously, I can only recount my own experience, but it seems to be the norm after discussions with others affected. On the 12th July my property, a small multi-tenanted industrial park was looted and burnt, some buildings totally destroyed others partly destroyed and vandalised. There were four small to medium manufacturing industries, two warehousing businesses as tenants, and a substantial and fully let self storage facility. By the 13th July I had a claim number from my insurance broker for the damage and within a week had lodged the quantifying documents requested by the assessor, covering all aspects of the claim, including building cover, specified items, business interruption cover etc. in other words full and comprehensive cover.

So far we have had an assessor and a structural engineer doing an inspection, and since writing this letter a Quantity Surveyor.That’s it! The largest of the manufacturing businesses on site has partially reopened, but requires facilities like ablutions, electricity supply and security to be able to operate, which are the responsibility of the landlord (myself). All the other businesses are gone, so a loss of at least 20 jobs. Unless we get the property into some sort of workable and secure state, another 30 people will lose their jobs. The costs of repairs run into millions of rand. I have owned the property since 1986 so for 35 years the property has been comprehensively insured (including Sasria cover) and now after nearly eight weeks, have not received a single cent in compensation, only a request for more details of details, in spite of all the advertised promises of interim payments to enable business to get up and running.

If this continues many more business will not restart and thousands of jobs will be lost. The primary insurance companies like Santam, Mutual and Federal etc, have basically been let off the hook in terms of compensation as it seems 100% (or very close) of the claims are Sasria claims, so obviously with a disaster this size Sasria are overwhelmed. And obviously these primary insurers have their own teams of assessors etc, who are all very familiar with the terms and conditions of their policies. There is going to be a huge range of values being claimed, some of which, like shopping centres are going to run into hundreds of millions of rands. Sasria should contract these primary insurers to take over the claims of their clients up to a certain level, for example up to R30m, could be considered a smaller claim, or whatever level will take 50% of the claims off their hands, and let the primary insurers handle these in their entirety, with Sasria supplying the funds. Then Sasria would have the capacity to directly handle the larger claims. Unless a plan is made urgently, we will have even more of an economic disaster on our hands. It‘s time the primary insurers stepped up to the plate and put their money where their mouths are.

Here’s today’s second contribution from my email inbox, sent by Hampshire-based South African Janet Tanner-Tremaine who wrote: The antivaxxers are a real problem here in the UK and the argument by Deon Botha-Richards is spot on from the scientific data supporting of getting as many people vaccinated as possible. (In UK vaccinating 12–15 year old schoolchildren to bring down infections and hospitalisations is a hot topic and even Government Ministers are making inappropriate pronouncements such as 12-15 year old kids can gainsay their parents and NOT take the jab, against what the SAGE scientists are saying.) I remember as a school kid in the 1950s in SA – and a Government School Hostel dweller – being given all the vaccinations that kept us healthy e.g. Polio (drops on tongue), whooping cough, diphtheria, typhoid (really eina!), MMR, smallpox scratch, etc and then the BCG “imprint”, along with all the boosters. As a result very few school kids in those years were off school and usually it was those who had not had the vaccines. As things stand with the ANC government at this time, we did wonder if the school vaccinations were still happening on all the other diseases like MMR? Of course, antivaxxers will use Sweden as an example of forgoing the C-19 jab but they do not remember to mention how the elderly in care homes were let down with large numbers dying. King Gustaf apologised publicly for the Swedish Government not getting it right – then a few months down the line he died. Population size for a start does not allow a proper comparison and in fact the Scandinavian death toll per 100,000 exceeded the UK’s.

We close off today’s community contributions with an email from Helene Vermeulen who has been through a pretty rough time of late. Her email reads: I feel I have to share with you the nightmare of my vaccination. I was very reluctant to have it in the first place because I remember as a child that I had a very severe reaction to the small pox epidemic and after being vaccinated against it, I got the pocks over my whole body and even in my mouth. It was terrible! I had my first vac on a Tuesday and on the 3rd day thereafter I became ill. So sick that I could hardly stand up. For 10 days nothing stayed in my body and the nausea, the body aches, the severe headaches and the terrible coughing just went on and on. My daughter, who is a doctor, was doing everything she could to help me, but she was so worried because I have asthma and I had difficulty breathing. I also had a fever and then she put me on

a drip and different pumps and cortisone and tested me for Covid, but I was negative! I had all the symptoms of Covid and I am still on cortisone and 3 different kinds of pumps and the coughing is still there. She has consulted a specialist and he wants to do some tests on me, but reckons that I am one of the rare ones that should not be vaccinated at all. Obviously I will definitely NOT have a 2nd injection!!

