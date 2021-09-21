Stuart Lowman’s Inbox: It’s important to go back to origins of the Covid-19 virus

Community member Andre van Rooyen adds his views to the Covid-19 feeding frenzy debate. He says we need to go back to the origins of the virus:

The reaction to questions and answers on vaccines is mind-boggling. It seems that no one cares as to the origin of the virus? Why is it important? Well, if animals, bats in particular, can transmit the coronavirus as stated through many medical institutions then the vaccine rollout on humans will not matter, unless animals too are either vaccinated or euthanised. If it was created in a lab as suggested, then open all access to said information so that all doctors and scientists around the world can review and give input to put an end to this pandemic. Here’s a link to Dr Peter Mccullough where he addresses the problems we experienced from the start of this pandemic to where we are now, although it is long it offers the listener insight that will help calm tensions between those for and against the vaccine. Hopefully this link will help restore faith in humanity and expose the truth.

And in the interests of balance, something we strive for at BizNews, community member Piet Louw was disappointed with the response by Sarah to Piet Mouton’s open letter:

I am most disappointed that I have to read such unsubstantiated drivel first thing in the morning. As if we are not already fatigued to the nth degree of the never-ending debate on Covid-19 and vaccinations, Sarah added nothing except a personal attack on Piet Mouton. She has not made one rational argument worth mentioning to oppose Piet’s ‘right to recommend any medical treatment’, which reflects poorly on BizNews. Piet’s major argument, as I understand it, is one of promoting economic growth and reducing unemployment. A secondary point is that he acknowledges the principle of choice, but, quite rightly, points out that with a choice there are consequences. I have issues with certain of his views, but the letter was well thought through and argued. It is certainly about time that captains of industry make their voices heard in the current climate of inertia by the ANC government. As a closing note, please give us a break from the vaccination debate where everybody, from both sides of the equation, seem to try and win the argument by generating columns and columns of verbiage to fill a pyramid. It really is going in circles in an ever declining level of intellectual content, even from the scientists themselves. Give us something new and fresh like taking captains of industry to task on their role in building the economy or the trade unions on their destructive role in accelerating unemployment, inequality and emigration.

A submission from a BizNews listener who is increasingly amused by the to and fro of Covid opinions. If you simply replace Titanic with Covid, this just about sums it all up.

To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 124 times, 124 visits today)