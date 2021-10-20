There’s a magnificent picture on my office wall of the 4th hole at St Francis Links, the prize from a rare victorious golf event back in 2009. Apart from its natural beauty, the art is also a constant reminder of Herman Mashaba, my randomly drawn partner on the day.

Watching Herman during the round, and his adventurous life since, confirms that you learn a lot about someone on the golf course. After St Francis, I expected a lot from my golfing partner in years to come. The entrepreneur turned politician has surpassed those lofty expectations.

During our interview yesterday, ActionSA’s energised and confident Joburg Mayoral candidate was breathing fire. Wiser after his first stint, Mashaba is ready to deal with those who sabotaged his anti-corruption, pro-efficiency project last time. Joburg ratepayers are sure to love his fighting talk. I did.

