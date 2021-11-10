The Daily Insider: Today marks 30 years since SA’s return to global family of nations

Exactly 30 years ago today, South Africa ended its 21-year isolation from international sport. For raw emotion, SA cricket’s One Day International against India on 10th November 1991 is right up there with rugby’s 1995 World Cup Final. It was concrete confirmation that the long isolated island of insanity was returning to the global family of nations.

We are celebrating that historic event with a special podcast featuring cricket’s long-term driver and the man who made the 1991 tour happen, Dr Ali Bacher, and two of those who played, BizNews’ own Clive Eksteen and Elgin’s most famous apple farmer, Adrian Kuiper.

It will be aired tonight during the last half hour of our nightly BizNews Power Hour which is free to air in Cape Town on Fine Music Radio (from 5:30pm) and in Johannesburg on ChaiFM (from 6pm). And at your convenience on Spotify and iTunes – search for BizNews Radio. Enjoy.

