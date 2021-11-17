The Daily Insider: Maggs on Media moves to the BizNews network

Two decades ago, my then new business radio show moved from SAFM to 702, taking me close to SA’s top broadcasting talent. Their leader, as news editor, was Jeremy Maggs, later to become a huge name in television as SA’s host of the hit Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Our relationship has now come full circle with super-professional Jeremy moving his famous Maggs on Media show to the BizNews network. For decades, the show has been compulsory viewing/listening for media professionals. Episode One was published yesterday – you can watch it on YouTube by clicking here.

Onwards and upwards.

