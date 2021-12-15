Investing is about taking calculated risks. Doing your homework and then having the courage of your convictions to act. Very occasionally, circumstances put you ahead of the pack. That’s a rare and unusual advantage. One It South Africans may be looking at right now.

Globally, share market investors are fretting at the potential impact on economies – and business – of what for them is the mysterious new Omicron variant of Covid-19. They’re mostly guessing because it hasn’t yet spread widely in industrialised nations, so data is limited.

SA, however, is the global epicentre of the variant. And here, it is eliminating the far more deadly Delta, as viruses tend to do as they mutate. Yesterday, Discovery said findings from its massive database confirmed what Netcare told us earlier in the week – Omicron is much easier to live with. Post-Covid-19 normality is returning sooner than anticipated. Especially in the Rich North.

