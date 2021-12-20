Daily Insider: Rational arguments for and against mandatory vaccines

Memorable advice a mentor gave me was there are actually three, not just two answers to every question. Apart from “yes” and “no”, equal ranking should also be given to “maybe”. Because sometimes doing nothing is best. But that requires patience – one of the most difficult assets for any Sapien to acquire.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa took the “maybe” approach while Omicron was surging through the country’s economic heartland. Now, with the infections starting to drop in the Gauteng epicentre, with hospitals feeling little pressure because of the variant’s mildness, with hindsight, CR’s approach was spot on.

His European counterparts, however, are knee-jerking at pace. The Netherlands leading the way, yesterday announcing a strict lockdown which will last until at least mid-January, closing all bars, gyms and non-essential shops. Grinch-like, Holland has decreed that homes may have no more than four guests for Christmas, and just two after the holidays.

Ironically, it’s a Dutchman (well, in heritage anyway) who dominates the Covid-19 discourse on BizNews this morning. We simultaneously published two highly rational articles by Onne Vegter, one arguing for , the other against mandatory vaccines . The land of his forefathers might have done better to follow Ramaphosa’s example. That way they would have been able to read Vegter’s piece before springing into action.

