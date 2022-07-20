START YOUR MORNING BY LISTENING TO TODAY’S BIZNEWS BREAKFAST BRIEFING – Netflix loses subscribers, shares surge; Bitcoin booms; US equities jump most in a month; Piet Viljoen on when to sell; Kokkie Kooyman on what banks to buy; Brazilian Zuma favourite to win presidential election.

Catch up with the latest on BizNews.com

Sleeping your way to avoiding a heart attack. Seriously.

Ever since acquiring my ‘To Dad From Dad’ Garmin Watch for Christmas, I’ve been paying a lot more attention to my sleep. The wearable measures how long I sleep and provides a score based on the length and level of Deep, REM and Light sleep – and Stress.

SO I was intrigued to see the American Heart Association has added sleep to its heart and brain health checklist – the 8th factor needing monitoring. Others to watch are ‘nicotine exposure’ (vaping added to ciggies), physical activity, diet, weight, blood glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure.

So how much sleep is going to prevent you becoming a statistic – especially now that we all know how heart disease kills more of us than anything else? The Association says the ideal level of sleep for adults is seven to nine hours. Garmin gives me a thumbs up after seven hours.

More important than the length of sleep in my watch’s measure, though, is the type. A good chunk of Deep and REM sleep with a low Stress count scores in the upper 20 percentile. Sleeping for eight hours doesn’t always make the grade. No surprise, perhaps, that in sleep, just like life, quality also trumps quantity.

WATCH: With the ANC likely be sent to the sidelines by an angry electorate in 2024, the smart money is seeking opportunities to profit from the economic rebound a business-friendly ruling coalition would give South Africa. In this podcast, Denker Capital director Kokkie Kooyman explains why long neglected banking shares would be among the biggest beneficiaries of this exciting prospect – and highlights a couple of names worth buying now. The globally respected banking sector investor speaks to BizNews’s Alec Hogg.

UPCOMING EVENTS – SIGN UP NOW

BizNews Conference

Yesterday’s update from the team at Champagne Sports Resort is that four of the 152 rooms at the BNC#4 venue have been freed up by those who booked earlier but did not settle the deposit requirement. There are also rooms available at nearby Champagne Castle, specially set aside for BizNews community members. With just over a month to go, act now to secure your seat at our fourth conference in the Drakensberg, held from August 30 to September 3. Click here for all the details and to register your interest.

To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)