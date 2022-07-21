The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Daily Insider: Inflation picking up – but for a change SA compares favourably
Inflation picking up – but for a change, SA compares favourably
Economists were apparently surprised yesterday to hear South Africa’s official inflation rate rose to 7.4% in June, up from May’s 6.5%. They expected less. Maybe the practitioners of the dismal science had forgotten about rising petrol prices and the falling Rand.
But there is some solace. For a change, South Africa’s consumer price index is lagging those of its major trading partners in the West. Yesterday the UK released a 9.4% inflation rate for June, the highest in 40 years. The media is describing it as “a generational cost of living crisis”.
There is similar panic in the USA where inflation is now at its highest level since November 1981. June’s CPI figure of 9.1% was up from May’s 8.6%, driven mainly by fuel prices that have jumped 60% in the past year. The US is bracing for a series of further interest rate increases.
On the upside, while millions of Americans and Brits are in a panic over inflation, seeing prices – and interest rates – on the rise is just not that big a deal for South Africans. We’ve long ago come to appreciate the only constant is change.
