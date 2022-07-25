START YOUR MORNING BY LISTENING TO TODAY’S BIZNEWS BREAKFAST BRIEFING – Fed to hike rates 0.75%, but market already expects cuts in 2023; SA’s informal economy booming; European banks, US dollar and Ukraine’s finmin.

Reasons to look on the brighter side – here and in the US market

Experienced a couple of masterclasses in the BizNews studio on Friday. Both interviews left me in a better frame of mind.

GG Alcock, whose famous activist parents Neil and Creina raised him in a mud hut in rural KZN, is my go-to guy on the informal sector. He says it’s booming in the townships as people look to spend their money locally with informal businesses. True unemployment? Closer to 12% than the ‘official’ 40%. Click here to watch the recording.

That was followed up by my favourite economist, Kevin Lings, explaining the interest rate cycle here and abroad – concluding that it’s time to start buying US stocks again. Lings reckons June’s 9.1% inflation in the US was the peak, and expects it to be down to 2% in a year’s time. Wall Street is already looking for two interest rate CUTS in 2023. Click here to watch that one.

Eisch. Got to be wide awake nowadays. Our connected world moves at warp speed.

Treat yourself to the latest BizNews Digest – the interactive PDF which is a gateway to our best content of the past week.

WATCH: The future of South Africa hangs in the balance, with many pundits believing the ANC is very likely to be relegated below 50% of the vote in 2024. Rewriting that future then comes down to servant leaders who will do everything within their power to boot what Thabo Mandila calls an “evil organisation” from power. Some may call Mandila a political chameleon, by virtue of having been a member of numerous political parties in his time, including the ANC, but he says “my preoccupation is to save my country. I don’t care what people call me. We can’t stop trying to save our country because we are afraid of what people will call us.” Mandila – President of the Republican Democratic Party (RDP) – tells BizNews’ Michael Appel he has been lobbying opposition parties to form a pre-election coalition because no one party can unseat the ANC. This is a straight-shooting interview in which Mandila holds no punches, and certainly no brief, for anyone.

