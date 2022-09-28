Daily Insider: Big restructure for BN model portfolios – Premium sign-up?

LATEST ON BIZNEWS RADIO: WC Independence lobbyist Phil Craig sees another step toward Cape secession – and antidote to ANC/EFF alliance.

When the BizNews model portfolio was started in December 2014 the intention was to help our growing tribe find offshore havens to protect their savings against Zumanomics. To achieve this we focused on becoming co-owners of exponentially growing businesses whose value had not been appreciated by investors. Most of them were in the USA.

It’s been an incredible ride. In those seven-and-three-quarter years the ANC’s economic ignorance and cadre plundering has moved the cost of a US Dollar from R11.27 to the current R18. On the other hand, we’ve witnessed surging share prices where we invested into exponentially growing businesses like Apple, Amazon, Microsoft.

The combination has been spectacular. The BN Webtrader portfolio started with $200 000, at a local currency cost of R2.25m. Yesterday ahead of the portfolio’s first major restructuring it clocked in at almost $500 000, just under R9m. The compounded annual growth rate in US dollars is 12.4%; Rand weakness lifted it to 19.4% in local currency terms.

* Appreciate Trevor Tutu setting me straight after yesterday’s JM Keynes reference. He wrote: “How can you suggest that Keynes was anything other than a very successful investor? He not only significantly increased his own personal and family wealth, but also set the finances of King’s College on a secure footing after a time when the college had been almost impecunious.”

Which FAANG stocks are worth keeping? – Fireside chat with Stafford Masie

In this fireside chat with former Google exec and technology expert Stafford Masie, he shares his life story – escaping unfortunate circumstances and finding his way to Israel, where he began his journey in computer science, upcoming technologies which are likely to change the world, quantum computing, crypto and which FAANG companies have a promising future.

