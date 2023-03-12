Jay Naidoo: What happens to the Covid vaccine-injured? Why SA needs another TRC

The powerful piece below by Struggle Icon Jay Naidoo is not one I ever expected we’d be publishing. Naidoo is a member of the storied ‘Mandela Generation’ of the ANC, a senior minister in SA’s first democratic cabinet, and among the handful of universally respected human rights activists whose sacrifice and courage in the anti-apartheid campaign earned them global reputations. Yet here he is, fighting one of the least popular of causes. Because, he says, it’s the right thing to do. This is a well-researched Op-Ed which flies in the face of the popular narrative and pleads for a pause to Covid vaccines; an independent and deep assessment of the data; and opening of the ears by officialdom to the calls of the vaccine injured. Given the wide and justified mistrust of Big Pharma and allegations of bureaucrat ‘capture’, Naidoo’s calls appear entirely rational. – Alec Hogg

By Jay Naidoo

“Now, as a new doctor, I solemnly promise that I will to the best of my ability to serve humanity—caring for the sick, promoting good health, and alleviating pain and suffering. I recognise that the practice of medicine is a privilege with which comes considerable responsibility, and I will not abuse my position.” Hippocratic Oath

My understanding has always been that a well-functioning health care system is based on the principles of informed consent. Patients have a right to all medical information in order to make an informed decision of what they are putting in their body. The risks and benefits should be disclosed. Such a decision should be voluntary. Alternative treatment protocols should be offered.

“Any doctor that meets a patient needs to build a human relationship through empathy, understanding and respect,” says renowned cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra. “There’s more to medical history taking than numbers and figures, there’s the actual experience of the patient.” That means that the same heart problem in two patients can be treated differently. Feelings, mood, experience, traumas, sleep, diet, everything counts.

We were also always educated that natural immunity is a safe and effective way to promote health and human well-being. That food is a medicine. That diet and exercise are integral to one’s health. And that viruses like colds and flu were best dealt with by increasing the intake of Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc and taking more fluids. And most importantly, rest. These were amongst other early treatment protocols and standard operating procedures advocated by doctors.

So when and why is this science thrown out of the window?

In the case of the COVID 19 pandemic response were these principles abided by?

According to the esteemed British Medical Journal, medicine today “is largely dominated by a small number of very large pharmaceutical companies that compete for market share, but are effectively united in their efforts to expanding that market. Scientific progress is thwarted by the ownership of data and knowledge because industry suppresses negative trial results, fails to report adverse events, and does not share raw data with the academic research community. Patients die because of the adverse impact of commercial interests on the research agenda, universities, and regulators.” (BMJ, March 2022).

We now know that Pfizer wanted to hide tens of thousands of pages of evidence for 75 years. Their own studies admit to 1291 side effects of this “vaccine.” And it’s written in their documents, Pfizer, Moderna, J&J, that these vaccines are an experiment until 2023. These pharmaceutical companies demanded immunity from prosecution which was given by our governments.

Why?

We desperately need a public debate on these side effects in relation to the mounting data today of myocarditis, SADS, the explosion of autoimmune diseases like Kawasaki, rare turbo cancers, shingles, Ball’s Palsy, Guillaume Barré syndrome, acute myocardial infarction, disseminated intravascular coagulation, multisystem inflammatory Syndrome in Children, etc. All of these diseases are listed in Pfizer’s nine pages of side effects and also on the FDA Safety Surveillance of Covid-19 Vaccines: working list of possible adverse events and outcomes.

Oh yes, I forgot an important one mentioned by both FDA and Pfizer: Death.

This is an experiment. Pfizer says so in its Purchaser Acknowledgement Agreement, clause 5.5: “Purchaser further acknowledges that the long-term effects and efficacy of the Vaccine are not currently known and that there may be adverse effects of the Vaccine that are not currently known.” So our governments signed up for this.

In Canada, where vaccination for children is promoted, 77 children have died suddenly in the past three months. The average per year for children’s flu deaths in Canada is 9 with the highest ever having been 13.

Another area of concern is the sports world. The International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland, studied documents from international data banks from 1966 to 2004. The average sudden cardiac death in athletes is 2.4 per month (1966–2004). The average for 2021–2022 is 46.4 deaths per month. Over one thousand athletes, that we know of, have died suddenly practising their sport since the rollout of the vaccines. The Clinical Research in Cardiology, the official journal of German Cardiac Society, reveals that those who died suddenly were likely killed by the COVID vaccine (November 2022).

Embalmers are also sounding the alarm bell. They have never seen so many imposing long blood clots in their career. When is enough, enough? Enough deaths to pause the program and analyse the data? One person is sick from a pack of cold meat, and we recall all those packs in the country.

Wilful blindness in front of these overwhelming deaths and injuries across the world is complicit to this tragedy.

We have chosen to listen to Pfizer, who has paid one of the largest criminal fines in the history of humankind, instead of experts in the field, those that were shunned, ostracized, ridiculed and fired after being sought after for their decades of expertise and advice. When outstanding global medical physicians such as Martin Kulldorff, professor of Medicine at Harvard University (2001–2021), Jay Battacharaya, professor of Medicine and Economics at Stanford University, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, world acclaimed cardiologist and our very own Dr. Nathi Mdladla and Dr. Shankara Chetty and thousands in the medical professionals who present a different scenario are demonised and victimised, I am deeply suspicious.

These people have not lost their marbles. The tens of thousands of doctors who signed the Great Barrington Declaration have not lost their minds. They all have one thing in common: they don’t fit the narrative put forward by politicians and pharmaceutical companies. And they are sacrificing their career to honour Hippocrates’s oath. To serve the patient. Not the multi-billion companies washing their hands of all wrongdoing, nor the presidents who signed on the dotted line. The patient. And that is not even mentioning the mountain of doctors across the world whispering in private that something is terribly wrong but risking their jobs if they speak out.

More importantly, the number of reported vaccine injuries and deaths now exceed those of all vaccines combined in the last 30 years. Be it the Yellowcard scheme in the UK, the VAERS in the US, or the VigiAccess of the WHO, all indicate an alarming number of injuries and deaths never seen before. According to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency of the UK, the injury reporting may be less than 10% of the actual figures. We also know that most people dying from COVID now are vaccinated.

And interestingly enough, excess deaths figures are exploding across the world except in countries with low COVID vaccination rates. The cases of Cuba and Haiti are interesting to analyze because they are very similar countries in socio-economic and demographic terms. Cuba has 11.2 million population. Haiti has 11.4 million. In Cuba, 88.4% of the population is vaccinated. Haiti has 2.1% vaccinated. COVID cases Cuba total 1.1 million. Haiti registers 34,000. Cuba COVID death toll is 8530 people. Haiti is 860. And they are not registering any excess deaths.

I could go on…

So what do we do?

First, we have to halt the vaccination until all the data has been thoroughly analysed by independent agencies who are not connected to big pharma or big foundation funding. Such analyses should be transparent and public at all stages so that independent researchers have access to all data at all times. We need to reform the health care system comprehensively to bring back the key criteria that its sole mission is to do no harm and put patient care and empathy back to the centre.

That means freeing our universities, research community, regulators, media and all stakeholders from any influence peddling based on big pharma funding. We need to tax big pharma on its profits and ensure that this is ring-fenced and independently managed so that there is no conflict of interests. This public funding taxation imposed on pharmaceutical companies would allow independent trials to take their course.

Early treatment protocols, including off label drugs which have saved countless lives, have documented the important role that physicians have played in finding cheap and effective treatments for COVID as well as many other diseases. We need to look at the successes of some doctors treating COVID patients.

South African Dr. Shankara Chetty has treated 14,000 patients without one hospitalization or death. Same for Dr. Naseeba Kathrada. Zero casualties with her treatments. We need to look at countries like India. Uttar Pradesh, it’s most populous state was registering 60,000 COVID cases per day. After the Ivermectin rollout, the cases plummeted to 15,000 a day in less than a month then to almost zero. The state sends free of charge a packet of medicine to every citizen. It contains Vitamins C and D, Zinc and Ivermectin, and a few other ingredients.

One thing they have noticed about Ivermectin is that the patient stops spreading the disease in less than 24 hours. Why are we hiding this? Why did the WHO wilfully ignore such cases when they banned Ivermectin?

One answer is that the Emergency Rollout of the “vaccine” could not have happened if a proven therapy existed. It does. But these doctors are ridiculed and ostracized. For saving lives.

We need a TRC process. There has to be an acknowledgement that vaccine injuries have occurred. That there is mounting evidence of malfeasance in how the vaccination was forced on billions of people. For all those who have suffered from vaccine injuries, there needs to be a public apology and reparations for injuries. We need full disclosure by all big pharma companies, medical regulators and those who have advocated for mandatory vaccinations to understand any conflict of interests.

Finally, we need pharma companies in the dock, alongside those who continue to propagate vaccination when the statistics show mounting injuries to prove why the vaccine is not the common denominator for the rising of all mortality data across the world. This “vaccine” doesn’t prevent transmission, illness or death. It is neither safe or effective. And the data now indicates that it causes more harm than good. It’s time to stop. Think. Breathe. Think again.

It is especially time when pharmaceutical companies have to be in the dock to prove that their “vaccines” used in the largest medical experiment in human history is not maiming and killing innocent people and children.

