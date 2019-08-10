Disrupting the funding landscape; beer anyone?

It’s not a first of its kind, but the crowdfunding initiative for a Beerhouse to be opened in Cape Town is surely set to ruffle a few feathers.

Crowdfunding, typically done via the Internet, is the practice of raising money from a large number of people, who can contribute smaller amounts.

The World Bank estimates the size of this market to be around $2.5bn by 2025 in sub-Saharan African.

Uprise.Africa CEO Randall Jorberg, the platform used for the Beerhouse fund raising, expects this type of funding to disrupt traditional forms, which include bank loans, venture capital, private equity and government grants.