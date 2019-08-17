Maintenance is half the slog; don’t forget it

Walking through the local park the other day (yes I do this a lot) I noticed how dilapidated the outside gym had become, which was only built a couple of years ago.

So much so that some of the gym elements aren’t usable, rendering them in effect useless.

It carries with it a simple life lesson.

When buying a house, or car for that matter, remember the total cost of the item ends up being half the problem, as you’ll need to still cover insurance, wear and tear and so forth. Because if forgotten, or can’t be paid for, the product may end up worthless.

The end result, weigh up initial costs and subsequent maintenance to gain more for your well-earned Rands…