BizNews Finance Friday: Financial survival in the era of Covid-19 – Part 2

The Covid-19 pandemic has created turmoil in global economies and caused a rethink on how to save and invest. In this week’s BizNews Finance Friday webinar, two of South Africa’s top independent financial advisors were on hand to answer important questions on your money. BizNews host Jackie Cameron was joined by: independent financial advisor Dawn Ridler and personal finance book author and investment company entrepreneur Magnus Heystek, who has stirred up controversy by encouraging South Africans to invest offshore rather than at home.

(Visited 47 times, 47 visits today)