Fit for a king? Inside the R9m Celtic castle property, Stellenbosch

A castle home is not just for princes and princesses – a few million rands make it possible to own one.

For just under R9m, buyers can purchase a Celtic Castle property in the suburb of Firlands, Stellenbosch Farms, Western Cape. In addition, a buyer would save around R60,000 in conveyancing fees when purchasing the Celtic Castle property.

The six-bedroom stately castle property is nestled in the Helderberg mountain range, and is a 40-minute drive from Cape Town. It also has a two bedroom ‘mini castle’ flatlet and staff accommodation with room for further development.

Measuring 10,000m2, the farm property is located on the sought-after Sweetwaters Road, and boasts a spacious kitchen and dining and lounge areas. It also has big study/office as well as bar and entertainment area.

The property design features fittings that speak of the gothic era. Black iron chandeliers/ light fittings and curtain rails enhance the dramatic appeal of the Celtic castle property.

Additional features include a large pool, well-maintained garden, borehole, jungle gym, kid’s pool and play area.

Buyers would be happy to know that there is a helicopter landing post enabling their VIP guests to arrive in style. The property is close to Gordon’s Bay beaches and other essential amenities.

Angela de Wet, from HomeLegal Realty says years back, a fire broke out, and burnt the grounds leaving the property intact. “It is an incredibly strong structure that would serve well should any natural or man-made disaster strike.”

The owner, Irish-born Gilbert Ivers bought the property in 2015, and the exterior of the building still looks the same. Ivers then renovated the entire castle (inside) and the flat.

“I looked at that plot in 2006 and the castle was not there at the time,” says Ivers.

De Wet says the property doesn’t have business rights zoning and would suit a big family seeking a country lifestyle.

The castle is Iver’s pension investment project which he is ready to exit, hence he is now selling.

Buying property in Stellenbosch Farms

Investors and buyers can choose from a range of properties including farms, guest houses and vacant land.

De Wet describes the property market as healthy as many owners tend to hold onto to their properties for longer. Farm properties in this area range in price from R6 million to R16 million depending on finishes.

Estate agents report that the highest price achieved in the last 12 months in the area was R15 million. Sweetwaters Road is home to beautiful properties, and the castle home is very affordable given its size, says De Wet.

Buyers in this area include foreigners and locals from Johannesburg, many who have owned properties for a long time. “These types of buyers find this an appealing location away from the hustle and bustle of the city”, she says.

Read also:

(Visited 126 times, 126 visits today)