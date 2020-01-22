Davos in pics – Day two at #WEF20

It’s day two at the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, which usually competes with day three as the busiest. We didn’t see the much anticipated showdown between climate change activist Greta Thunberg and US president Donald Trump, but they both had their say. And as ever Capetonian Greg Beadle has his finger on the shutter to make sure you don’t miss a thing. Here’s the picture highlights from day two. – Stuart Lowman
President Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America engages with participants at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 21 January. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Impressions from the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 21 January. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Joseph E. Stiglitz, Professor, School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), Columbia University, USA, speaking in the Balancing Domestic and Global Inequality session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Congress Centre – Hub A Room. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
South Africa hosted a networking event at the Intercontinental hotel in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 21 January. Copyright by Greg Beadle
