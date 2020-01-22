Davos in pics – Day two at #WEF20

It’s day two at the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, which usually competes with day three as the busiest. We didn’t see the much anticipated showdown between climate change activist Greta Thunberg and US president Donald Trump, but they both had their say. And as ever Capetonian Greg Beadle has his finger on the shutter to make sure you don’t miss a thing. Here’s the picture highlights from day two. – Stuart Lowman