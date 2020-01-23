Day three at #WEF20 in pictures – some Davos delight

It is day three at Davos, and while the legs and brain start to feel a bit weary, Capetonian Greg Beadle keeps everything in focus as he snaps away. The World Economic Forum is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and for those who can’t attend Greg offers a nice window seat into the people who strut the hallways, and the setting of it all. Here’s a wrap of what happened on the third day. – Stuart Lowman