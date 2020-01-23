Day three at #WEF20 in pictures – some Davos delight

It is day three at Davos, and while the legs and brain start to feel a bit weary, Capetonian Greg Beadle keeps everything in focus as he snaps away. The World Economic Forum is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and for those who can’t attend Greg offers a nice window seat into the people who strut the hallways, and the setting of it all. Here’s a wrap of what happened on the third day. – Stuart Lowman
Biznews colleague Linda van Tilburg takes in the cool Davos air at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020.
Impressions from the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum, speaking in the An Insight, An Idea with Sundar Pichai session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Congress Centre – Aspen 1 Room. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer, Alphabet; Chief Executive Officer, Google, USA, speaking in the An Insight, An Idea with Sundar Pichai session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Congress Centre – Aspen 1 Room. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum, Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer, Alphabet; Chief Executive Officer, Google, USA, speaking in the An Insight, An Idea with Sundar Pichai session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Congress Centre – Aspen 1 Room. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer, Microsoft, USA, speaking in the The Role of the New Industrialists session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Congress Centre – Aspen 1 Room. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Ajay S. Banga, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mastercard, USA, speaking in the The Role of the New Industrialists session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Congress Centre – Aspen 1 Room. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Thorold Barker, Editor, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Wall Street Journal, United Kingdom, speaking in the Strategic Outlook: Emerging Markets session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Congress Centre – Aspen 1 Room. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Impressions from the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 21 January. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle