SA poised to recover faster as sentiment starts changing: MMI’s Vilakazi

DAVOS — Recent political changes in South Africa have resulted in a wave of growing positive sentiment within the country. As Ramaphosa has started his era as the ANC’s new president, there’s a feeling that he’ll be more business-friendly and tougher on corruption. However, the Zuma years have left South Africa battered. The economy and country have fallen behind the rest of the world and technologies such as AI could put more South Africans out of work in future. But there is a window of opportunity currently to set the country on the right course again, and Mary Vilakazi, the deputy CEO of MMI, says greater certainty is emerging in SA. Hopefully this will result in increased economic growth. – Gareth van Zyl

This podcast was made possible by Brightrock, the company that introduced the first ever needs-matched life insurance.

My name is Mary Vilakazi. I’m the deputy CEO at MMI Holdings. My main responsibility there is really to run the retail businesses. I’m also a young global leader at WEF and that’s why I’m in Davos.

Mary thanks a lot for taking the time to chat to me today, can you tell us why you’re at Davos this year and what you’re looking to get out of it?

My main reasons for actually coming to Davos was to take up this opportunity that the WEF makes available to young global leaders. I guess the rate of change, I think, requires leaders to actually dig deep around how we lead through the provision of solutions. How we tap into the minds of different stakeholders in coming up with solutions, and I guess technological advances are probably at the core of what really interests me or fascinates me. When I think of the conversations at Davos around three years ago, around where artificial intelligence is going to impact people’s lives and so forth – I feel that, as a country, we’ve been solving for different things. We’ve been solving for basic survival issues around how do we get rid of corruption, and I think we’ve fallen behind in preparing ourselves for really participating properly, and with wide-open eyes, around what this world of these big global platforms is all about. So I think it’s really just trying to immerse myself there. There’s a bit of a reprieve in the country that we might start doing the right things. So how do we actually learn benefits, get to listen to the people who’ve been on the journey for the last couple of years and the things that we need to be thinking about? I guess one can read a lot but one of the primary reasons why I come to Davos is the engagement, and to really hear from the people who’ve walked the road.

Just talking about preparing the country for the future. Obviously, right now, we’re going through tremendous political change in SA. The last week has been quite dramatic. It looks as if there could be a clean-up happening. How quickly do you think that clean-up could happen and, if it does happen, would that then completely change the business climate in SA? Would you be able to start focusing more on artificial intelligence, be it the 4IR technologies that are coming to the fore?

Gareth, I think definitely and you see that by the impact, when the deputy president speaks around what he’s going to do and what he’s already started doing – I think you can feel the sentiment starting to change. Just with the people in the room and how a lot of people and business leaders that I’ve interacted with at the beginning of this year start-off. What it does is it allows you to plan for much longer time frames because you can at least rely on the fact that you’re not having to plan for two scenarios. I think a lot of what we’ve been doing in the last two years is often when we plan is to have scenario-A, B, and C if this happens but that stuff halts creativity because you can’t even commit to any of the scenarios with conviction. How do you actually put a lot of money behind that and so forth? I do think that if the government under Cyril’s leadership really seriously tackles corruption, strengthens our institutions because that’s really what gives us the comfort that we will be safe and the money that we deploy will generate returns. I think it is very good timing that it’s at a time when the global economy is set for recovery. SA ought to have been growing over the last couple of years despite the global economy, but we didn’t, and I’m hoping that we can ride over that. It would have been harder for us to try and come out of the slump we’re in when the global economy was also still in a slump. So I’m really hoping that the policy makers start going back to making sure that as a private sector, we can partner with government to make things happen because I think we can get our economy to recover much sooner than I probably thought at the end of last year. Just giving the state of the global economy and I think just given the ability to move peoples’ sentiment that I think the new ANC president has been able to achieve during this time.

Mary, you’ve kind of travelled separately to the SA delegation but we’re standing here at the SA part of WEF. How much would you interact with the delegation?

I think quite a fair bit. I also see myself as part of Team-SA in that regard. What’s normally quite interesting is that you do tend to interact more with South Africa and other executives, political leaders, and ministers here than sometimes back home. So I intend to maximise the opportunities that come from there, particularly in this phase where we are rebuilding the country because I think we all need to get involved. We need to understand where help is needed and be able to throw it in there so, yes, I think the functions or events that happen with the SA-only delegation or with others, I will definitely be part and parcel of that.

In terms of MMI, how does it view the SA economic landscape over the next 2 to 3 years? Do you try to put together forecasts, plans, or projections?

We certainly do. I guess we’ve got economists employed under Momentum Investments so like any other corporate we go through the various analyses quite independently of just a general management team sentiment, to ensure that it’s quite robust. We are quite optimistic. I think we are optimistic that if we actually just tackle the structure or reforms required in our economy, tackle corruption, ensure that the partnerships and different stakeholders, (private sector and public sector) that we do the right things. I think we can make some waves so, I think once documented…because I think the next 3 years will still be difficult. It is quite a mess that I think we managed to create in the last couple of years, and the world is changing so fast. I think our preparedness for that is not really quite where it needs to be so I think we’ll be like a patient coming out of ICU, into the normal general ward. Lots of work still needs to happen to ensure that we’re okay or maybe we’re being discharged from hospital in a couple of months’ time, but lots of work still needs to happen to ensure that the patient gets restored to proper health.

I think education and making sure that young people are employed and that they’ve got hope. It’s much easier for me to have hope at age 40 than it is for somebody who has just finished school and they look at the statistics for employment and it looks bleak. We do very little to enable entrepreneurship and innovation at the moment in SA, so I think we fundamentally need to make sure that we get to that stage because those are the people that will be ultimately responsible for rebuilding the country. So yes, in the next 3 years, we are optimistic and very relieved that we don’t have to activate our other scenarios, which was really a negative spiralling down of things. We are very committed to doing our bit, investing in SOEs, but only when the governance structures work well and only when our SOEs are doing the right things. I think we participate in the bond market and we are willing to do that but under the right conditions. So as citizens of the country, we are willing to roll our sleeves up and invest in whatever is required to make sure that our country is a success.

I heard you saying that you are also one of the young leaders at WEF.

Young global leaders, yes.

Can you please explain to us what that means exactly, and do you get extra perks at WEF?

I think the WEF setup, it must have been amongst the first communities because I guess, typically, the people that came to WEF were political leaders and senior business leaders, and I guess Professor Schwab felt that you needed a voice of the youth, and the young global leader network was established. It really recognises the achievements made by young people, under the age of 40 typically, who are in commerce, academia, and humanitarian issues so it’s really multi-disciplinary attributes that they look for, amongst the young global leaders. I suppose they also look for people with the potential to have an impact on the global agenda as well. That’s really what they look for and I guess, they create a platform where they come together to engage, to connect, and to support one another.

I’m in corporate and most of the time I have to focus on running the business that I do, but I take a keen interest on what my fellow young global leaders do and where I can enable them and support, and in the future I maybe running a project myself that I actually need some global support and networks so that’s really what the young global leader forum enables. Over the years they’ve come up with another category of global shapers because typically people like me, are in the middle of their careers or building up. So the global shapers tend to be much younger and they also get an opportunity to attend WEF during their period, I think it’s a 5-year period that that you’re allowed these perks.

Okay so, is this your 4th WEF?

This is my 3rd year as a young global leader and it’s my 2nd WEF.

it’s been an absolute pleasure talking to you today Mary. Thank you for your time.

Thanks for having me.

This podcast was made possible by Brightrock, the company that introduced the first ever needs-matched life insurance.