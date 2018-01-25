Fighting cybercriminals: Geneva to house new global WEF nerve centre

DAVOS — Cybercrime is costing the globe up to $500bn each year, according to Alois Zwinggi, an MD at WEF Geneva. And that number could skyrocket in years to come unless something drastic is done. Subsequently, the World Economic Forum has set up a new Global Centre for Cybersecurity in Geneva, Switzerland. Corporations from across the globe are expected to supply expertise while nation-state cyber crack teams will also be invited to visit the centre for a new type of collaboration. In this interview, I speak to Zwinggi, about how big the problem of cybercrime has become, and how he sees the new centre’s role in fighting it. – Gareth van Zyl

This podcast was made possible by Brightrock, the company that introduced the first ever needs-matched life insurance.

Hi Gareth I’m Alois Zwinggi. I’m a member of the managing board and I have the pleasure of being responsible for the Forum’s Centre for Global Cyber Security.

Alois, thanks for chatting to us today so can you tell us more about the Centre and why you’ve set it up?

The last few years we’ve really seen a meteoric rise of cyber-attacks. Depending on the sources you now have annual damages in the 100s of billions of Dollars and at the WEF we are really focusing on working on topics that have or can have a positive or a negative impact on the development of economies and societies. We believe the way the cyber issue is going is that it could be putting a dent on economic development. So we have seen that there are many initiatives out there that focus either on industry or on the region or have a particular theme and we realise that there’s no vehicle or no organisation that deals globally with the issues of cyber security, bringing together the public and the private sector, and that bringing together of the public and private sector is very much part of the Forum’s DNA. So whatever we do is it full security or is it plastic in the oceans? We always bring private and public together.

How big is this threat of cyber crime or cyber hacking in the world, just to the everyday person, to the man and woman on the street?

There’s an Israeli cyber security company that actually has a world map on their website, which shows the daily attacks and if you go on there, on any given day, you see anywhere between 15 and 25 million attacks per day. An attack can be a phishing email, a ransomware thing, anything and actually that is not even counting the attacks that are starting to emerge in the internet of things (IOT) arena. So that’s the volume of transactions, if I may use that word, that we see nowadays, and from a damage point of view there are studies out there who say that last year, in 2017, probably anywhere between $3bn or $500bn of damages were caused, and this is expected to grow to $3trn by 2020. $3trn is a massive number. That’s the GDP of a medium sized country so clearly it is a big problem.

At the media briefing today you and your colleagues spoke about the Dark Web as well and the Dark Net, and what’s happening there. So are these cyber criminals openly communicating about what they’re doing on the Dark Web?

It’s definitely a place where you can buy criminal products, if I may use that term, and I think in many parts of the world bank robbers today are not going with a weapon and a scarf and trying to get money but instead they use cyberspace.

Just in terms of the next generation networks, a lot was spoken about how when 5G networks come online there’s going to be an exponential growth in threats. Is that just because 5G will be much faster and there’ll be more people on the network?

I think the faster and bigger the infrastructure is, the more you can hook onto it and the more you can hook onto it the more you can actually attack, so clearly that is a challenge. I think if we also look out there a bit further with the advent of quantum computing – the whole encryption story as we know it today, something that takes a few thousand years to crack. Literally with the quantum computing we’re talking about seconds so we have to really rethink how we are going to do encryption.

Where does WEF see the threat of cyber security because I noticed reading through some of the documents this year that it’s one of the top threats, right up there with climate change and other major political changes in the US, for example, so is it at the top tier level, in terms of threats?

The risk report that you’re referring to is to some degree a perception report, so we enquired about a thousand CEOs as to where they see the threats, and clearly that’s a reflection of where the business leaders now see these threats emerging. As I mentioned this morning in the press conference, I think it has now arrived at the boardroom level, the conviction or the understanding that cyber threats and cyber security is not something that the techies have to deal with in their IT departments. It’s actually an existential problem or challenge for boards and for senior leaderships.

So which corporates have you got on board to help with this because obviously there was the spokesperson from CARLCOM, so I imagine that they would be involved, but which other corporates and tech companies getting involved?

In our first wave, so to speak, we really look at companies where cyber security is of strategic importance and we also work with companies where the company’s products are of vital importance for the wellbeing of a country so I’m referring here to utilities, transport companies, banks, also companies in the health sector, so these are the companies we’re currently targeting. As we mentioned this morning, we will launch this centre in March and then hopefully, by the end of the year, we have an interesting group of people from companies that are interested in working together with governments because, as I said, WEF always actually combines the business and private sector, but also international organisations. International organisations such as Interpol, Europol, the UN’s Agency for Counterterrorism, and the International Telecommunication Union, which is also an interesting and important partner, as well as development banks.

So it’s really touching every sector?

That is how the WEF always does things, so it’s just that up to now we have focussed our work on cyber crime issues, and now we feel that we need to go one step further.

Where will this centre be based?

It will be based in Geneva. Geneva is a good location in Switzerland. It’s a good location for such a cyber centre. Switzerland is a known location for its neutrality, for it’s home to another host of international organisations. Geneva is an international organisation hub so it makes a lot of sense to us that we actually do this in Geneva.

And around the world many countries have got cyber security crack teams, if you can call it that.

Yes.

Will you be engaging with a lot of those teams from around the world? Will they come to the centre? Is it open to people like that?

Absolutely, because the WEF doesn’t have the resources and will never have the resources that governments have or that large organisations have, so our added value will be to be this neutral platform where these experts from governments and the experts from the private sector can actually come together. We have already experimented in the last months with this. We did a conference back in November and we were really, positively surprised how more than 70 companies, and more than 20 countries were actually present. The amount of countries, it was most noteworthy that we had delegations from the US, China and Russia who were all present at that workshop.

Just in terms of what your hopes are for the centre going forward – are you going to expand it in the years to come to other countries perhaps?

If we have success with our first wave then this will clearly grow. With regards to an expansion into other countries – I think that’s something that we would have to consider quite carefully because as I mentioned before, Switzerland has this unique position as a neutral country, as a home to many international organisations and UN organisations, and it’s also a country that is not seen as a hostile country so to speak from a government point of view. There’s so many positive elements that come together and I think Switzerland will always be the base for this. Currently, it’s not in our plans to expand internationally, physically.

Just as a last question on blockchain, Bitcoin, and cryptocurrencies – there’s obviously been this rush towards them and this rush towards these separate exchanges all around the world but that’s also drawn in a lot of cyber criminals who have started targeting those exchanges, stealing coins, and then using the proceeds of that for crime. Are you concerned about that? Is that something that this centre would potentially look at?

I think we have to look at this because it’s very clear what looks to the normal people like us, as an enormous opportunity, as something phenomenally interesting. Unfortunately, the bad guys have figured that out already and it has actually given the opportunity to criminals to exchange or to use these cryptocurrencies for transactions and money laundering, so I think it’s a huge issue that we will have to look into it. Let’s not forget that WEF also has another centre, the Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution in San Francisco, and there blockchain and cryptocurrency is an area that they look into very closely, and I expect that we will collaborate quite closely with our San Francisco sister-centre, in that sense, and the Geneva Centre on cyber security in those matters.

Alois, thank you very much for chatting to us today.

Thanks for the opportunity to talk about this Gareth.

This podcast was made possible by Brightrock, the company that introduced the first ever needs-matched life insurance.