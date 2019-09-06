WEF Africa in pics Take Two – Greg Beadle

South African-born photographer Greg Beadle made a name for himself with the World Economic Forum in Davos, as one of the official photographers. He’s done two stints in the mountains of Switzerland. This time of the year he’s swapped those sub-zero temperatures for the near perfect summer conditions of Cape Town. Beadle is at the Africa Forum, being hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, and he’s been snapping away freely. Here’s another gallery of his work as the curtains draw on this year’s World Economic Forum on Africa. And if you’d like to get to know Greg a little bit better, Biznews founder Alec Hogg spoke to him at Davos last year. – Stuart Lowman
Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Managing Partner, Street Capital, Nigeria, Fatoumata Ba, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Janngo, France; Young Global Leader,
Bright Simons, President, MPedigree, Ghana; Young Global Leader,
Chika Uwazie, Journalist, Quartz, Nigeria,
Yinka Adegoke, Africa Editor, Quartz – Atlantic Media, USA
speaking during the session Africa’s Innovators of the Year at the World Forum World Economic Forum on Africa 2019. Copyright by World Economic Forum / Greg Beadle
