WEF Africa in pics Take Two – Greg Beadle

South African-born photographer Greg Beadle made a name for himself with the World Economic Forum in Davos, as one of the official photographers. He’s done two stints in the mountains of Switzerland. This time of the year he’s swapped those sub-zero temperatures for the near perfect summer conditions of Cape Town. Beadle is at the Africa Forum, being hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, and he’s been snapping away freely. Here’s another gallery of his work as the curtains draw on this year’s World Economic Forum on Africa. And if you’d like to get to know Greg a little bit better, Biznews founder Alec Hogg spoke to him at Davos last year. – Stuart Lowman