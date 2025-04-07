🔒 Worldview: Trump’s ‘reciprocal tariffs’ on Africa – SA braces for trade fallout, Lesotho hit hardest with 50% blow

Key topics:

Lesotho hit hardest as US imposes steep reciprocal tariffs

South Africa and others brace for major trade and job losses

Trump's tariff shift challenges decades of US-Africa trade ties

By Kerry Lanaghan

South Africa is among the countries US President Donald Trump has labelled the “worst offenders” in global trade, alongside China, Japan, and the European Union, triggering harsh new tariffs. Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” policy, aimed at reducing the US trade deficit, will see import taxes rise significantly on goods from around 100 countries – hitting African economies particularly hard.

Lesotho, a small southern African country, has faced the steepest blow, with a 50% tariff now applied to its exports to the US. This dramatic move stems from Lesotho’s sizable trade surplus with the US – $237.3 million in exports versus just $2.8 million in imports in 2024. The country’s exports, primarily textiles such as jeans and diamonds, benefited from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), a US initiative designed to boost African economies through duty-free access to American markets.

Lesotho’s Trade Minister, Mokhethi Shelile, expressed deep concern and warned of factory closures and widespread job losses. Textile firms, including those supplying Levi’s and Wrangler, fear decreased US demand due to higher costs. Teboho Kobeli, owner of a factory employing 2,000 workers, described the situation as “devastating,” underscoring the US market’s irreplaceable value.

Analysts like trade lawyer Colette van der Ven question the logic of penalising countries like Lesotho for success under Agoa. She labelled the policy “ironic,” noting the tariffs reflect a shift in US trade ideology prioritising deficits over development partnerships.

Other African nations also face steep duties – 47% for Madagascar, 40% for Mauritius, 37% for Botswana, and 30% for South Africa. Countries like Kenya, Nigeria, and Ghana will pay the baseline 10% tariff. These measures risk undermining long-standing trade relationships and development efforts. South Africa, whose platinum exports may be spared but car exports are targeted, condemned the tariffs as “punitive.”

The White House says these steps are necessary to respond to decades of unfair trade. Trump framed the move as “liberation day” for American taxpayers. But experts warn of severe economic fallout, especially as African nations already face cuts to US aid.

South Africa’s Trade Minister Parks Tau called for regional cooperation and more significant intra-African trade to counter the impact. Economists suggest the tariffs may accelerate a pivot toward the Global South for trade partnerships. Yet, the abrupt imposition of tariffs remains a severe blow to African economies reliant on the US market.

