12J tax implications, funding options – Key Solar Exchange

Another deep dive in the final 12J investment season, as the tax incentive window closes on June 30. A follow up webinar on 12J with Key Solar Exchange will unpack all you want to know about the tax implications and what funding options they have to offer. In the hotseat: Futureneers’ Jaco Gerber and tax expert Albertus Marais. KSE provides solar energy and energy storage solutions to medium sized Commercial and Industrial (“C&I) customers. Projects are secured by an upfront concluded 25 year power supply and purchase agreement (“PPA”) – offering investors a predictable income stream combined with a Section 12J tax benefit of up to 45% of the total investment value. After successfully raising R30m for Fund 1, investors can now participate in a pipeline of C&I alternative energy projects through Futureneers Capital’s KSE Fund 2. For more information click here.

(Visited 88 times, 88 visits today)