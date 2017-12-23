Suddenly is here … but one step at a time

What a difference a day makes as South African moods heightened on the news Cyril Ramaphosa was nominated ANC president.

Life under president Jacob Zuma was trending downwards with unemployment and state debt mounting.

And while Cyril’s moment was a classic ‘gradually then suddenly’ one, it won’t be an overnight change of fortunes.

There are still many hurdles to jump and the light at the end of the tunnel may be reached but only one small step at a time…