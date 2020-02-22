The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Investment fees, a slider and how 0.1% goes a long way
As the saying goes, ‘there is no such thing as a free lunch’, so when it comes to your investments, fees are another person’s lunch.
And it’s the compound nature of fees that make them one of the most critical factors when choosing where to put your hard-earned money.
And to highlight this graphically, the MyMoneyTree blog (www.mymoneytree.co.za) put a sliding rule calculator together.
Note the 0.1% difference in fees that makes R22,500 over 40 years.
