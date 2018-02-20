Shifting gears: IRR’s Gwen Ngwenya to take up post in DA’s political arena

IRR statement:

The IRR has announced that its COO, Gwen Ngwenya, is to take up a post in the political arena.

Ms Ngwenya has been appointed as the Democratic Alliance’s new head of policy, and is to be sworn in as an MP.

IRR CEO Frans Cronje said: “Gwen is a formidable individual with a deep commitment to the success of our country. She will play a very important role in restoring public confidence in Parliament.”